Welch Group LLC Has $49.27 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.90. 1,819,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,320,751. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

