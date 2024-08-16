Welch Group LLC Invests $302,000 in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.85 and a 200-day moving average of $245.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.