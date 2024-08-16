Welch Group LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TRN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trinity Industries

About Trinity Industries

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.