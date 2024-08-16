Welch Group LLC Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $59.07. 83,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,339. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

