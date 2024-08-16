Welch Group LLC Purchases New Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in AZZ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

AZZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $77.62. The company had a trading volume of 73,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,303. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.48 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. AZZ’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.55%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,511 shares of company stock worth $52,794. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

