Welch Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,000 Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 56,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,712. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Morgan Stanley raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

