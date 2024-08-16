Welch Group LLC Takes $225,000 Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 225,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after buying an additional 22,859 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,911 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $3,165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.77. 199,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $64.14 and a one year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

