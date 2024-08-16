Welch Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 980.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,687 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 11,225,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,923,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

