Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. They presently have a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market cap of $192.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 142.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

