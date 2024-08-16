Wells Fargo & Company Trims Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price to $11.00

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $410.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.60. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.92%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.2% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 228,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 469,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 104,822 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

