Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total transaction of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $1,160,207.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,287.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,223 shares of company stock worth $2,064,254. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $170.83.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

