Westpark Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Westpark Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $341.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $201.17 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $325.67 and its 200-day moving average is $311.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,243,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,099,564,000 after purchasing an additional 255,060 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

