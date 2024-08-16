Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 784 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 8,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,915,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $555.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $578.30. 1,116,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,217,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $527.64 and its 200-day moving average is $506.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $591.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

