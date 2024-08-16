Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 828 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 136,901 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 67.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,641,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after buying an additional 663,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after purchasing an additional 377,277 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 228,700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 141,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,214. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

