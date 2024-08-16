Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.7% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 505,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2,142.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 37,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,329. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.