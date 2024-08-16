Westside Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $24,091,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 120,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.91. 673,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,890. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

