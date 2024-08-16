Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.22. 12,038,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,235,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

