Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 405,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,065,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 14.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.