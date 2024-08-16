WhiteBIT Token (WBT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.35 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for $10.65 or 0.00018090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market cap of $922.74 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token was first traded on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 365,557,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,607,714 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Coin (WBT) is the native coin of the WhiteBIT blockchain, enhancing the user experience within the WhiteBIT ecosystem by providing lower trading fees, increased referral rates, and other special features. Founded by Vladimir Nosov, the WhiteBIT exchange leverages WBT to offer unique benefits to users across multiple blockchain networks.”

