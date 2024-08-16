WHY Hits One Day Volume of $10.37 Million (WHY)

WHY (WHY) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. WHY has a market cap of $90.48 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHY token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WHY has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WHY Profile

WHY’s genesis date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000022 USD and is down -5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $11,916,849.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

