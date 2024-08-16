William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert Cascella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $45,907.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,324,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,272.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

