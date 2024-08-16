Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,964,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896,760 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for approximately 74.2% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $176,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SPYX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.45. 22,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,197. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.87.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

