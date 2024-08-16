WINkLink Trading Down 2.2% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $79.44 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.3864. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00007956 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $16,489,359.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

