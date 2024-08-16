WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 41,814 shares.The stock last traded at $49.34 and had previously closed at $49.25.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

