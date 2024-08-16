WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.75

Shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

