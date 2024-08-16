Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.73 billion and approximately $12.95 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12978019 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,874,092.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

