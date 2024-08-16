Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.08 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and $4.08 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12978019 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,874,092.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

