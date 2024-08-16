Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $116.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,931,323 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $358,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $157,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $76.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

