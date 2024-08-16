XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $74.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XOMA. SVB Leerink began coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded XOMA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466. The company has a market capitalization of $318.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.93. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of XOMA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

