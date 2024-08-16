Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,948. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Yelp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Yelp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

