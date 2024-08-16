Zacks Research Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.82. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE DGX opened at $149.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 50.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,562,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

