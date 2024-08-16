Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

ACGL opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,496,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after acquiring an additional 693,608 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

