Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zenvia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zenvia Stock Up 9.0 %

ZENV stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Zenvia has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.88.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia ( NASDAQ:ZENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $42.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

