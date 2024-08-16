Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $122,462.48 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $122,462.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,380.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.60. 3,245,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,158. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -77.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $61.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,782 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,129,000. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 238.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after acquiring an additional 609,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

