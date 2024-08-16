Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,351 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $97,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.71. 1,569,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,420. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.78 and a 200 day moving average of $175.32. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

