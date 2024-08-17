11,560 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,921,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 433,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

