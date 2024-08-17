1,306 Shares in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 146,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 123,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 295,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 90,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 67,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,853. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

