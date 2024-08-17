15,761 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.42. 9,870,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

