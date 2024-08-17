1,791 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. 53,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,876. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

