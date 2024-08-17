180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 82,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed phase 2a and phase 2b proof-of-concept clinical trials for early-stage Dupuytren's Contracture; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

