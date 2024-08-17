1,928 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 800.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,308,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,581 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $148.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,706. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $163.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

