21,597 Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 6,175,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,450 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,142,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,697,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,900,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,400,000 after purchasing an additional 249,737 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 916,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 419,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.