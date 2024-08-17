2,694 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,779,000. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 63,547 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10,125.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 2,167,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.