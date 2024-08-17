2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,531. 2U has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $135.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 25,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 76.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

