311 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.35. The company had a trading volume of 243,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,787. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.02.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.