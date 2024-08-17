51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.7 %
COE stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.57.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.