51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.7 %

COE stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.57.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.