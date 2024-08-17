7,224 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,224 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 377.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 136.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 198.3% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

