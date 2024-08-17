9,579 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AON by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.05. The company had a trading volume of 620,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.08 and a 200 day moving average of $305.28. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

