Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Downgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.73.

ASO stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

