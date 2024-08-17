Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $11.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock worth $98,415 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,101.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101,292 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth about $5,657,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. Accolade has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Accolade’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

